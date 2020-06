(AGENPARL) – BUDAPEST (HUNGARY), mar 02 giugno 2020 “A memorial will be erected in Budapest to commemorate the victims of the Hableány pleasure-boat accident that occurred a year ago at the foot of Margaret Bridge”, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced on Friday at the site of the tragedy.

