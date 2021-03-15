MEMBRANE-LESS ELECTROLYZER WITH POROUS WALLS FOR HIGH THROUGHPUT AND PURE HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 marzo 2021
Sustainable Energy Fuels, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SE00255D, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D1SE00255D, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Pooria Hadikhani, S. Mohammad H. Hashemi, Steven A. Schenk, Demetri Psaltis
Membrane-less electrolyzers utilize fluidic forces instead of solid barriers for the separation of the electrolysis gas products. These electrolyzers have low ionic resistance, simple design, and the ability to work…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Membrane-less electrolyzers utilize fluidic forces instead of solid barriers for the separation of the electrolysis gas products. These electrolyzers have low ionic resistance, simple design, and the ability to work…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/SE/D1SE00255D