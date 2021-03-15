lunedì, Marzo 15, 2021
MEMBRANE-LESS ELECTROLYZER WITH POROUS WALLS FOR HIGH THROUGHPUT AND PURE HYDROGEN PRODUCTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 marzo 2021

Sustainable Energy Fuels, 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SE00255D, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Pooria Hadikhani, S. Mohammad H. Hashemi, Steven A. Schenk, Demetri Psaltis
Membrane-less electrolyzers utilize fluidic forces instead of solid barriers for the separation of the electrolysis gas products. These electrolyzers have low ionic resistance, simple design, and the ability to work…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2021/SE/D1SE00255D

