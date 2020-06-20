domenica, Giugno 21, 2020
Breaking News

STATI GENERALI, “PROGETTIAMO IL RILANCIO”, GLI INCONTRI DI DOMENICA 21 GIUGNO

ON THE OCCASION OF WORLD REFUGEE DAY

ON THE OCCASION OF WORLD REFUGEE DAY

ON THE OCCASION OF WORLD REFUGEE DAY

MILLENNIUM CHALLENGE CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES BURKINA FASO COMPACT

MILLENNIUM CHALLENGE CORPORATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES BURKINA FASO COMPACT

RELAZIONE GARANTE DATI PERSONALI – MARTEDì ALLE 15 DIRETTA WEBTV – PARTECIPA…

ALITALIA, AUDIZIONE DEI MINISTRI DE MICHELI E PATUANELLI – MARTEDì ALLE 12,30…

SOSTEGNO AL TURISMO, AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO FRANCESCHINI – MARTEDì ALLE 12 DIRETTA…

CALL FOR PROPOSALS: INTERNATIONAL PROGRAMME FUND 2020/21

Agenparl

MELVILLE MARKS WORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY DOING WHAT SHE DOES BEST

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIA, sab 20 giugno 2020

Today is World Hydrography Day and HMAS Melville will mark the day at sea, as the Hydrographic Survey crew continues ongoing survey operations in the vicinity of Shoalwater Bay.

Melville’s efforts will improve the charting quality and strengthen the knowledge of local tidal dynamics within the region.

The importance of this deployment is crucial to the continued appreciation of the changing environment, particularly with the enduring nature of Exercise TALISMAN SABRE, which is conducted every second year in the area.

“With a foremost understanding of the surrounding space above and below the water, the war fighter can take advantage of the information provided both tactically and strategically, to allow them to gain the edge over an opponent,” Melville’s Executive Officer, Lieutenant Commander Adrian Eddy, said.

“Our supporting role is to collect, decipher and disseminate to those who require it for decision-making purposes, either in real time or the more traditionally known methodical survey,” he said.

In 2019, Melville first deployed three Slocum Gliders as part of the SEA 2400 trials, to collect deep oceanographic data over a four week survey period, used in multiple disciplines of warfare and hydrography.

Coincidentally, and in tune with this year’s theme of autonomous technologies, Melville will be deploying these gliders once again coinciding with World Hydrography Day.

Maritime Geospatial Officer – Hydrographic, Lieutenant Djena Jordan, has been conducting survey operations onboard Melville since 2018.

“These gliders are piloted remotely from Western Australia by military and civilian personnel and can provide critical real-time data for planning purposes,” Lieutenant Jordan said.

“Autonomous technology that can be launched locally, yet piloted remotely, is an invaluable tool in ground-truthing information,” she said.

Melville will finalise another part of the area in the coming weeks with updated tidal and bathymetric information.

By understanding what lies beneath the water, Hydrographers remove the doubt associated with a maritime unit entering questionable waters, allowing them to navigate more confidently.

Fonte/Source: https://news.navy.gov.au/en/Jun2020/Fleet/5911

Post collegati

MELVILLE MARKS WORLD HYDROGRAPHY DAY DOING WHAT SHE DOES BEST

Redazione

NEW SONGSHEET FOR EXPERIENCED NAVY MUSICIAN

Redazione

HMAS TOOWOOMBA DEPARTS MIDDLE EAST AFTER SUCCESSFUL MISSION

Redazione

SEC AWARDS ALMOST $700,000 TO WHISTLEBLOWER

Redazione

THOUSANDS OF POUNDS OF CULTIVATED CANNABIS AND CASH SEIZED IN LINDLEY, KIRKLEES

Redazione

SCIENCES: INFORMATION SYSTEMS ONE YEAR TEACHING POST-DOC

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More