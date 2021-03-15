(AGENPARL) – BRISBANE (QUEENSLAND), lun 15 marzo 2021 Friday, May 21, 2021

MELT: Festival of Queer Arts and Culture raises the curtain on another program of spectacular events, dazzling performances and provocative discussions at Brisbane Powerhouse from 20–30 May 2021.

Now in its sixth year, this sizzling festival is designed to celebrate LGBTIQ+ arts and culture to promote visibility and inclusivity among the queer community.

For 11 days, MELT will inject both sparkle and substance into Brisbane Powerhouse, with a mix of theatre, cabaret, music, visual arts, storytelling, forums, panels and conversations.

No two nights will be the same when our venue explodes in this vibrant celebration of love!

Venue: Brisbane Powerhouse, New Farm

Venue address: Brisbane Powerhouse, 119 Lamington Street, New Farm

Event type: Art, Films, Music, Performing arts

Bookings: To register for MELT enews, visit the Brisbane Powerhouse website.

Bookings required: No

Fonte/Source: https://www.brisbane.qld.gov.au/trumba?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D151477542