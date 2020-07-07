martedì, Luglio 7, 2020
Breaking News

STANDARD GRADE PETROL PRODUCTION FALLS 30%

ON THE CCP’S ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP ON HONG KONG

ON THE CCP’S ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP ON HONG KONG

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JULY 7, 2020

LA GIOCONDA TORNA A SORRIDERE: IL LOUVRE RIAPRE CON LE MASCHERINE

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PM NETANYAHU: 6 JULY 2020

UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

UNITED STATES CONGRATULATES THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ON SUCCESSFUL ELECTIONS

STATEMENT ON IOSCO COMPLIANCE FOR FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK ADMINISTERED…

ON THE UNITED KINGDOM’S ESTABLISHMENT OF A GLOBAL HUMAN RIGHTS SANCTIONS REGIME

Agenparl

MELITTIN-ENCAPSULATING PEPTIDE HYDROGELS FOR ENHANCED DELIVERY OF IMPERMEABLE ANTICANCER PEPTIDES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 07 luglio 2020

Anticancer peptides (ACPs) have gained significant attention in the past few years. Most ACPs only act toward intracellular targets. However, their low membrane penetrability often limits their anticancer efficacy. Here we developed a novel Melittin-RADA28 (MR) hydrogel, composed of RADA28 and Melittin, through a peptide fusion method in order to promote the membrane permeability of tumor cells with the membrane-disrupting ability of Melittin. As a proof of concept, we loaded the MR hydrogel with a therapeutic peptide, KLA (KLAKLAKKLAKLAK) to show the enhanced delivery efficiency of the hydrogel. Our results demonstrated that the formed Melittin-RADA28-KLA peptide (MRP) hydrogel has a nanofiber structure, sustained release, and attenuated hemolysis effects. Compared with free KLA, the MRP hydrogel markedly increased the cellular accumulation of KLA, produced the highest ratio of depolarized mitochondrial membrane, and decreased cell viability in vitro. Following peritumoral injection, the MRP hydrogel treatment suppressed CT26 tumor growth by more than 85%, compared to controls. In summary, we provide a facile and efficient strategy to enhance the delivery of impermeable peptides to improve their therapeutic efficiency.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/BM/C9BM02080B

Post collegati

MELITTIN-ENCAPSULATING PEPTIDE HYDROGELS FOR ENHANCED DELIVERY OF IMPERMEABLE ANTICANCER PEPTIDES

Redazione

REPURPOSING PUBLIC HEALTH SYSTEMS TO DECODE COVID-19

Redazione

MICROPLASTIC POLLUTION HARMS LOBSTER LARVAE, STUDY FINDS

Redazione

TALKING TO KIDS ABOUT RACE AND RACISM

Redazione

MINISTERS RESIGN FROM CABINET

Redazione

PANDEMIC TO ACCELERATE TRANSFORMATION OF CLASSIFICATION SOCIETIES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More