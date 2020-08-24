lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
Agenparl

MELANOGENESIS EFFECTS OF RICE PROTEIN HYDROLYSATE AND THE CHARACTERISTIC PEPTIDES LEU-LEU-LYS, LEU-PRO-LYS, PYROGLU-LYS IN UVB-INDUCED HUMAN EPIDERMAL MELANOCYTE CELLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 24 agosto 2020

This study assessed the melanogenesis effects of Rice Protein Hydrolysate (RPH) and explored the underlying molecular mechanism of its characteristic peptides. In this investigation, Human epidermal melanocyte (PIG1) cells were used to establish a UVB-induced model to evaluate the effect of RPH on melanin content, tyrosinase activity, and reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels. High performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (HPLC-MS/MS) was employed to identify the peptide composition (2-4 amino acids) in RPH. Enzymatic hydrolysis was employed to screen the characteristic Leu-Leu-Lys (LLK), Leu-Pro-Lys (LPK), and pyroGlu-Lys (pEK), while their effect on the molecular mechanism involved in the melanin synthesis process was further explored using quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and western blotting. The results indicated that RPH reduced the melanin content, tyrosinase activity, and ROS production in PIG1 cells. The selected peptides LLK, LPK, and pEK from RPH reduced the expression of tyrosinase-relatedprotein 1 (TRP-1) and tyrosinase-relatedprotein 2 (TRP-2) and affected melanin synthesis by regulating the JNK/β-Trcp/NFκB-p65/MITF signaling pathway at the mRNA and protein levels. The manuscript showed that RPH plays a vital role in the melanogenesis process, therefore, providing a theoretical basis RPH to become a novel additive products.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/_UMfMZVakTg/D0FO01808B

