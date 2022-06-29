22.1 C
Meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov

(AGENPARL) – KREMLIN mer 29 giugno 2022

Vladimir Putin held a meeting with President
of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the sidelines of the 6th
Caspian Summit.

* * *

Earlier, the President of Russia also had a conversation with Speaker of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly
Berdimuhamedov. The former president celebrates his 65th birthday on June 29. Vladimir Putin wished Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov a happy birthday and presented
him with a sculpture called “The Returning Rider,” a chess set made by Zlatoust
craftsmen, and two handmade sabres.

Fonte/Source: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/68778

