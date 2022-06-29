(AGENPARL) – KREMLIN mer 29 giugno 2022

Vladimir Putin held a meeting with President

of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov Berdimuhamedov SerdarPresident of Turkmenistan on the sidelines of the 6th

Caspian Summit.

* * *

Earlier, the President of Russia also had a conversation with Speaker of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly

Berdimuhamedov Berdimuhamedov Gurbanguly . The former president celebrates his 65th birthday on June 29. Vladimir Putin wished Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov a happy birthday and presented

him with a sculpture called “The Returning Rider,” a chess set made by Zlatoust

craftsmen, and two handmade sabres.

Fonte/Source: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/68778