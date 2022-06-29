(AGENPARL) – KREMLIN mer 29 giugno 2022
Vladimir Putin held a meeting with President
of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the sidelines of the 6th
Caspian Summit.
* * *
Earlier, the President of Russia also had a conversation with Speaker of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly
Berdimuhamedov. The former president celebrates his 65th birthday on June 29. Vladimir Putin wished Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov a happy birthday and presented
him with a sculpture called “The Returning Rider,” a chess set made by Zlatoust
craftsmen, and two handmade sabres.
Fonte/Source: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/68778