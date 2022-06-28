Meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW mar 28 giugno 2022

The agenda of the top-level talks included the development of Russian-Tajikistani

allied relations of strategic partnership and regional issues, including the situation

in Afghanistan.

* * *

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon: Mr Putin,

I am happy to welcome you in Tajikistan.

Russia is an important strategic partner and an ally of Tajikistan, and relations between our countries are developing dynamically.

The Russian Federation remains our leading trade and economic partner. In the first five months of this year, our trade increased by almost 50 percent.

The regions in our countries are developing strong cooperation. As of today,

over 80 Russian regions have business and other ties with Tajikistan.

Our cultural and humanitarian cooperation is at a very high level. Russia

is successfully completing the construction of five schools with instruction in the Russian language in Tajikistan.

I would like to note our close cooperation in security.

I am ready to discuss the status of and plans for our relations as well

as international and regional issues with emphasis on the situation in Afghanistan.

Welcome once again. I am very happy to see you in Dushanbe.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Thank you

very much.

Mr Rahmon, thank you for the invitation.

We are meeting today in line with our agreements. We planned to meet earlier

but unfortunately, there were pandemic-related restrictions. Now the situation seems

to be improving, therefore, as we agreed during our previous meeting, we are

holding this regular bilateral event today in the capital of Tajikistan. I am

very happy to be in the friendly land of our ally in this part of the world.

But before starting our conversation, I would like to sincerely congratulate

you – you and all the people of Tajikistan – on your national holiday, the Day

of National Unity that I think you celebrated yesterday.

Emomali Rahmon: National Accord.

Vladimir Putin: National Accord. I would like to sincerely wish all the best to all of Tajikistan, to you as the head of state and to all the people of Tajikistan.

Indeed, our relations are very strong, trusting and of an allied nature.

We work in all directions and do so actively.

You noted the positive dynamics in our trade and economic ties. Indeed,

both last year and in the first three or four months of this year, we have been

showing record-breaking trade growth.

You know that we introduced most favoured status – and you always raise

these issues at our personal meetings – for Tajik citizens working in Russia.

Today it can be stated that these people make a significant contribution to the development of our country’s economy and are a kind of human “bridge,” a bridge

of friendship between Russia and Tajikistan.

Of course, security issues in the regional sense, both within the CSTO

and as part of our bilateral relations, should and will be at the focus of our

attention.

I will brief you on those issues that are of greatest interest to Russia

and are very sensitive; you are well aware of this. For my part, I will be happy

to hear your opinion – and I am interested in it – about how relations are

developing in the neighbouring country of Afghanistan.

You know that we are doing our best to normalise the situation there. We

are trying to build relations with the political forces that control the situation, but we are proceeding from the premise that all ethnic groups

represented in Afghanistan, as stated before, should have a full part in governing the country. We will continue to work in this manner.

We have contacts with all political forces in the country. Recently a representative delegation from Afghanistan attended the St Petersburg

International Economic Forum.

But certainly, you can see better what is happening there and what needs

to be done to ensure that the situation in this region, in the zone of our

joint responsibility is stable and does not threaten anyone, any neighbours,

and benefits the multinational people of Afghanistan, as well.

We have a lot of issues, and I am glad to have the opportunity to talk

about them today.

<…>

Fonte/Source: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/68724