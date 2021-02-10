MEETING THE MOMENT: INTERIOR’S BOLD ACTION TO PRESERVE PUBLIC LANDS AND WATERS, INVEST IN CLEAN ENERGY FUTURE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 10 febbraio 2021

The worsening impacts of climate change pose an imminent threat to our daily lives, critical wildlife habitats and future generations. Urban, rural and Tribal communities are economically burdened by storms, wildfires, droughts and floods. Communities of color, low-income families and indigenous communities bear a disproportionate brunt of the harm from air and water pollution.

We can’t wait any longer to address the reality of the climate and nature crises. The time for bold action is now.

To meet the moment, the Department of the Interior is playing a central role in how the United States stewards its public lands, increases environmental protections, pursues environmental justice and honors our nation-to-nation relationship with Tribes.

President Biden has set ambitious goals that will ensure America and the world can meet the urgent demands of the climate crisis, while empowering American workers and businesses to lead a clean energy revolution that achieves a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035 and puts the United States on an irreversible path to a net-zero economy by 2050.

At the president’s direction, Interior is already:

Identifying steps to accelerate responsible development of renewable energy on public lands and waters;

Standing up a Civilian Climate Corps to put a new generation of Americans to work conserving and restoring public lands and waters and addressing climate change;

Restoring the government-to-government relationship with sovereign Tribal Nations;

Developing approaches to conserve at least 30% each of our lands and waters by the year 2030;

Reviewing the federal oil and gas program to ensure that it serves the public interest and restores balance on America’s public lands and waters; and

Reviewing monument boundaries and conditions of the Grand Staircase-Escalante, Bears Ears, Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument to determine whether restoration of the boundaries and conditions would be appropriate.

Each of our plans will consider how to best address the four intersecting challenges that President Biden has made a priority for his administration: COVID-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change. At every step of the way, Interior will engage diverse stakeholders across the country, as well as conduct formal consultation with Tribes in recognition of the U.S. government’s trust responsibilities.

We will deliver bold action as we build a clean energy future that creates good-paying jobs and powers our nation.

