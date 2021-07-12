(AGENPARL) – lun 12 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

On July 15, 2021, the Department of State’s Advisory Committee on International Postal and Delivery Services (IPoDS) will meet to discuss U.S. positions on issues for the 27th Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), currently scheduled for August 9-27 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. Issues under consideration at the Congress include modifications to the rules of procedure to allow hybrid (i.e., mixed virtual and physically present) meetings, as well as the opening of the UPU to wider postal sector actors, reform of the system of member countries’ contributions, and interpretation of the 2019 Geneva accord on compensation for E-format items.

The public may attend this meeting.

