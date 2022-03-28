(AGENPARL) – lun 28 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Of the People Blog from the Library of Congress.

03/28/2022 04:39 PM EDT

The Library of Congress American Folklife Center is pleased to announce the inaugural recipient cohort of the Community Collections Grant program. Beginning in March, these 10 awardees will work over the next 12 months to complete a range of engaging and meaningful research. This work will ultimately be included in the Library’s various permanent collections. This series […]