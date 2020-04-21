MEET BACH TRAN: WITH PH.D., HE WILL ENGINEER CAREER IN NETWORKS AND COMMUNICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – AKRON (OHIO), mar 21 aprile 2020

As part of its Sesquicentennial Celebration, The University of Akron is turning the spotlight on each of its colleges, beginning in April with the Graduate School, whose students represent all of the colleges. Here is a Q&A with Bach Tran.

Bach Tran

Undergraduate degree: Bachelor of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Hanoi, Vietnam

Bachelor of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Hanoi, Vietnam Graduate degree: Pursuing Ph.D. in Engineering at The University of Akron

Pursuing Ph.D. in Engineering at The University of Akron Hometown: Hanoi, Vietnam

What brought you to The University of Akron — and to the Graduate School specifically?

After graduation, I spent two years working as a software developer for a local company in my home city. The job was enjoyable at first, but quickly became repetitive and uninspiring. I set my mind to graduate school as the next step in my career. Studying abroad was very appealing to me. I heard of The University of Akron’s Graduate School from my friend and it offered a degree program that fits my purpose. Valuable research assistantships for international students was also attractive to me.

How did you choose engineering to pursue as a career?

It’s been my passion since I was in high school, and things started with the question, “How does it work?” I enjoyed breaking things apart and reassembling them. Engineering was the most desirable career for me.

What have you been working on in your graduate program?

My research topic is on computer networks, specializing in network topology and communication protocols. In my first semesters, however, I worked on Augmented Reality as my side project. It was completely new and challenging to me at this time; however, this project rewarded me with strengthened background on related areas (CAD, image processing, etc.) and software designing/programming skills.

What experience here at UA has contributed the most to your growth?

The more I am here, the more confident I get about my future. Numerous public events that I took part in helped me to break down my language barrier (English is my second language) and sharpen my communication ability. That huge advantage helps to keep my career path on track if I am to work in multicultural environments.

Is there anyone here, perhaps a faculty member, that you regard as a mentor?

My advisors mentally supported me a lot to overcome anxiety and culture shock when I first came to the U.S. They showed me the social standards, the proper ways to express myself and understand others. Most importantly, they taught me the right attitude toward my studying, the research community, our colleagues and their work.

In your spare time, what do you like to do on and around campus?

I really enjoy the calm ambiance around the campus. Walking alone, hanging around with my friends, heading to the gym or the cafeteria are among my hobbies in my free time.

What’s ahead after graduation?

After graduation, I would like to pursue my industry career as an engineer. An electrical and computer engineering job specialized in networks and communications would best fit my passion and ability.

Fonte/Source: http://www.uakron.edu/im/news/meet-bach-tran-with-ph-d-he-will-engineer-career-in-in-networks-and-communications