MEDICINE: POST-DOCTORAL FELLOW/LAB MANAGER, SURGERY

A postdoctoral fellow or lab manager position is available in the laboratory of Dr. Anna Blumental-Perry. The laboratory is using exposure to cigarette smoke (CS) and to nicotine as model systems for environmentally induced physiological stressors in exposed cells, animals and humans. We interrogate two main research directions:

(1) Stress induced mitochondria-nucleus communication mediated by small non-coding RNAs.

(2) Cigarette-smoke induces endoplasmic reticulum stress response (ERSR), with emphasis on redox signaling function of post-transnationally oxidized Protein Disulfide Isomerase (PDI), and identification of specific components of ERSR that are involved in the pathogenesis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The lab is located in the Department of Biochemistry in the downtown campus with access to cutting­ edge resources and core facilities. The lab currently utilizes multidisciplinary approaches including cell and molecular biology, advanced microscopy, protein purification with in vitro reconstitution assays, animal models of disease, and bioinformatics.

The laboratory is new. The candidate is expected to help with initial laboratory setting, which should be followed promptly by advanced biomedical research, using a variety of approaches and techniques that include wet-lab experiments as well as computational analysis. The selected candidate must be highly motivated, and able to take initiative; work well independently but closely with PI, and with members of the research group. The postdoctoral fellow will be provided opportunities and support for independent grant writing and career improvement.

