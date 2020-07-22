mercoledì, Luglio 22, 2020
Breaking News

VERTICE UE: MANDELLI (FI), DA CONTE PASSERELLA IN AULA MA NIENTE DI…

FIRST MEETING OF NEW DECADE NEW APPROACH JOINT BOARD

TEMPORARY MODIFICATION TO THE FUND’S ANNUAL ACCESS LIMITS

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1423 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

UE: BORGHI (PD), NOSTRO COMPITO ORA FAR RINASCERE LA SPERANZA

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1636 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1636 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1818 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 1009 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2155 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » MEDICINE: ASSISTANT / ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR IN HUMAN BIOLOGY

MEDICINE: ASSISTANT / ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR IN HUMAN BIOLOGY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 22 luglio 2020

Job ID:
144792

Assistant / Associate Professor in Human Biology
Ajman University

  • Associate Professor
    Assistant Professor

  • Medicine – General
    Biochemistry & Cellular Biology
    Genetics, Genomics & Molecular Biology
    Microbiology & Virology
    Vascular Biology

Ajman University College of Medicine has an immediate opening (Fall 2020) for an assistant/associate professor to teach human biology (A&P) to foundation year medical students. The successful candidate will have a PhD in a biomedical science with experience in a similar role at a reputable institution. The position requires participation in course development, scholarly research culminating in peer reviewed publications, and service to the college and the university.

Job Description

Job Title: Faculty Member

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Develop and deliver courses to students in specified discipline areas of study, considering and aiming to achieve the five (5) fundamental standards of the University, those are: Teaching, Research, Training, Expertise and Practice.
  • Evaluate and monitor individual student progress and provide feedback to sustain student success.
  • Research, organize and manage instructional resources, courses outlines, and community networks.
  • Provide consultative expertise as a subject matter expert to the local industry through pre-approved partnership projects by the University.
  • Ensure a respectful and culturally sensitive learning environment in all college focused activities.
  • Establish and maintain effective work relationships across the organization and community.
  • Motivate and inspire confidence in others (students and colleagues) to overcome limitations to personal growth and success.
  • Ensure required training equipment and supplies are set up in advance and materials are available.
  • Actively seek out methods, procedures and resources to best achieve course and lesson objectives.
  • Support and participate in accreditation initiatives.
  • Maintain relationships with students that are conducive to learning.
  • Perform miscellaneous job related duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
Terminal degree (e.g. PhD.) directly related to the field of instruction specified.

  • Applicant should be a graduate of accredited universities in which English language is the medium of instruction.
  • A minimum of 2 years teaching experience in higher education institutes.

KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:

  • Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.
  • Knowledge of program accreditation requirements and standards
  • Familiarity with the “Credit Hour” academic system
  • Ability to supervise student work
  • Ability to provide academic advising for students
  • Ability to work effectively with diverse team members.
  • Knowledge of academic program planning and implementation.
  • Familiarity with Learning Management Systems (LMS)

 


Please reference AcademicKeys.com in your cover letter when
applying for or inquiring about this job announcement.

 

 

Contact Information <!–

(send resume to if no instructions are given above)

–>
 

Please see the job description for contact details
pertaining to this university job announcement.

 

Refer this job to a friend or colleague!


New Search |
Previous

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=144792&tag=144792-atom

Post collegati

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: PROGRAM DIRECTOR STEAM

Redazione

COMMUNITY COLLEGES: INTERIM DIRECTOR, STRATEGIC PLANNING AND OPERATIONS – PROGRAM AND EDUCATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS FOR THE ONLINE EDUCATION INITIATIVE (OEI) PROGRAM

Redazione

MEDICINE: ASSISTANT / ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR IN HUMAN BIOLOGY

Redazione

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT TO USE THEIR OWN ELECTRONIC DEVICES; PROGRAM TO ASSIST LOW AND MIDDLE-INCOME FAMILIES

Redazione

HERE ARE THE FACULTY MEMBERS IN THE 2020 PRESIDENT’S LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE COHORT

Redazione

CLOSING THE TEMPORARY REGISTER

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More