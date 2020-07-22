MEDICINE: ASSISTANT / ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR IN HUMAN BIOLOGY

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), mer 22 luglio 2020
|
-
Associate Professor
Assistant Professor
-
Medicine – General
Biochemistry & Cellular Biology
Genetics, Genomics & Molecular Biology
Microbiology & Virology
Vascular Biology
|
Ajman University College of Medicine has an immediate opening (Fall 2020) for an assistant/associate professor to teach human biology (A&P) to foundation year medical students. The successful candidate will have a PhD in a biomedical science with experience in a similar role at a reputable institution. The position requires participation in course development, scholarly research culminating in peer reviewed publications, and service to the college and the university.
Job Description
Job Title: Faculty Member
ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:
|
Contact Information <!–
|
Refer this job to a friend or colleague!
Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=144792&tag=144792-atom