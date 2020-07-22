MEDICINE: ASSISTANT / ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR IN HUMAN BIOLOGY

Ajman University College of Medicine has an immediate opening (Fall 2020) for an assistant/associate professor to teach human biology (A&P) to foundation year medical students. The successful candidate will have a PhD in a biomedical science with experience in a similar role at a reputable institution. The position requires participation in course development, scholarly research culminating in peer reviewed publications, and service to the college and the university. Job Description Job Title: Faculty Member ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: Develop and deliver courses to students in specified discipline areas of study, considering and aiming to achieve the five (5) fundamental standards of the University, those are: Teaching, Research, Training, Expertise and Practice.

Evaluate and monitor individual student progress and provide feedback to sustain student success.

Research, organize and manage instructional resources, courses outlines, and community networks.

Provide consultative expertise as a subject matter expert to the local industry through pre-approved partnership projects by the University.

Ensure a respectful and culturally sensitive learning environment in all college focused activities.

Establish and maintain effective work relationships across the organization and community.

Motivate and inspire confidence in others (students and colleagues) to overcome limitations to personal growth and success.

Ensure required training equipment and supplies are set up in advance and materials are available.

Actively seek out methods, procedures and resources to best achieve course and lesson objectives.

Support and participate in accreditation initiatives.

Maintain relationships with students that are conducive to learning.

Perform miscellaneous job related duties as assigned. QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

Terminal degree (e.g. PhD.) directly related to the field of instruction specified. Applicant should be a graduate of accredited universities in which English language is the medium of instruction.

A minimum of 2 years teaching experience in higher education institutes. KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS: Ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Knowledge of program accreditation requirements and standards

Familiarity with the “Credit Hour” academic system

Ability to supervise student work

Ability to provide academic advising for students

Ability to work effectively with diverse team members.

Knowledge of academic program planning and implementation.

Familiarity with Learning Management Systems ( LMS )