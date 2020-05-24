MEDICINE: ADVANCED AIRWAY FELLOWSHIP

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), dom 24 maggio 2020

GENERAL POLICY:

Montefiore Medical Center realizes the importance of every Associate to successful operation. It has, therefore, committed itself to the principles of equal employment opportunity to allow all Associates to realize their potential and assist them to function and reach a level commensurate with their abilities. To promote this end, the Medical Center affirms that it shall continue to do the following:

POLCIY APPLICABLE TO:

All Associates (including, but not limited, to employed physicians, attending physicians, house staff, students, vendors, independent contractors and volunteers).

PROCEDURE:

1. Montefiore will recruit, hire, train, transfer, promote, layoff and discharge Associates in all job classifications without regard to their race, color, religion, creed, national origin, alienage or citizenship status, age, sex, actual or presumed disability, history of disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic predisposition or carrier status, pregnancy, military status, marital status, or partnership status or any other characteristic protected by law.

2. Train, transfer, promote and base all decisions and policies of employment to foster full realization of equal opportunity for all staff, imposing only valid job conditions and requirements. The Medical Center acknowledges that accommodations in scheduling and employment conditions may be required to assure the implementation of this policy of equal employment and meet ADA requirements. These accommodations will be limited only by the creation of undue hardship.

3. Administer all personnel policies and actions, such as benefit and welfare programs, determine all rates of pay, effect all transfers, layoffs and recall decisions without regard to their recruit, hire, train, transfer, promote, layoff and discharge Associates in all job classifications without regard to their race, color, religion, creed, national origin, alienage or citizenship status, age, sex, actual or presumed disability, history of disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic predisposition or carrier status, pregnancy, military status, marital status, or partnership status or any other characteristic protected by law.

4. Provide steady employment so far as practical.

5. Discuss matters of interest or concern to any Associate.

6. Inform Associates of developments in the Medical Center.

7. Expect each Associate to show interest in his/her job and do a good day’s work every day.

8. Insure the privacy of confidential information contained in Associates’ personnel files and Associates’ medical health records, holding such information contained therein confidential except where required by federal state or other duly authorized.

The previously mentioned equal employment opportunity practice and policies of Montefiore Medical Center apply to all departments, units and sites of the Health Care System and are monitored by the Senior Vice President of Human Resources or designee.

