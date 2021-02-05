MEDICINE: ACADEMIC SCHOLAR â€“ CLINICAL ASSISTANT OR ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, DEPARTMENT OF OPHTHALMOLOGY

(AGENPARL) – STORRS (CONNECTICUT USA), ven 05 febbraio 2021 Department: Ophthalmology

Institution: University at Buffalo, The State University of New York

The University at Buffalo, Department of Ophthalmology and the Ross Eye Institute are currently recruiting a Retina Specialist at the Clinical Assistant or Clinical Associate Professor level. Candidates must be BC/E. This position includes a well-established outpatient base, protected academic time, teaching of medical students and residents, a new state-of-the-art facility, and ex…

(Visit https://academickeys.com/r?job=153713&tag=153713-atom for the complete position description.)

Fonte/Source: https://academickeys.com/r?job=153713&tag=153713-atom