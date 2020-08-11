(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 11 agosto 2020 CMS has had the authority to accelerate payments under certain circumstances, but the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act significantly expanded this authority to a broader set of hospitals, health professionals, and suppliers during the COVID-19 public health emergency. These funds are separate from amounts being distributed to health care providers through the Provider Relief Fund authorized by the CARES Act, which do not have to be repaid, as described in more detail below.

Fonte/Source: https://www.kff.org/medicare/issue-brief/medicare-accelerated-and-advance-payments-for-covid-19-revenue-loss-time-to-repay/