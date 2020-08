(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 18 agosto 2020 Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Published: 8/14/2020.

This web page provides an up-to-date list of the devices the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined to be in shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also provides a list of medical devices for which the FDA has been notified that manufacturing has been permanently discontinued.

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23446