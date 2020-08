(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), mar 11 agosto 2020 These state fact sheets offer a snapshot of the administration and delivery of Medicaid pharmacy benefits in each state. The information is based on a survey of states conducted by KFF and Health Management Associates between June and December 2019. Utah did not respond and does not have a fact sheet.

Fonte/Source: https://www.kff.org/statedata/medicaid-pharmacy-benefits-state-fact-sheets/