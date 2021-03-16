martedì, Marzo 16, 2021
Breaking News

LA BASILICA DI SAN MARCO, DOVE ABITò L’APOSTOLO EVANGELISTA

ECONOMY: CANADA SHOULD FOCUS ON BOOSTING BUSINESS, JOBS AND WELL-BEING, SAYS OECD

FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND HOME AFFAIRS MINISTERS TO DISCUSS EXTERNAL ASPECTS OF EU…

VACCINI, ASTRAZENECA SOSPESA PER FORMA SPECIALE DI TROMBOSI VENOSA CEREBRALE MOLTO RARA

EUROPA, BONFRISCO (LEGA): INCONTRO CON JENS STOLTENBERG, SEGRETARIO GENERALE DELLA NATO PER…

UK SPECIAL ENVOY TO SUDAN AND SOUTH SUDAN VISITS EGYPT

LA SANTA SEDE: NON SI POSSONO BENEDIRE UNIONI TRA PERSONE OMOSESSUALI

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 15, 2021

NEW UK SANCTIONS TARGETING ASSAD REGIME FOR REPRESSING THE SYRIAN PEOPLE

ZENARI: LA SIRIA HA BISOGNO DI AIUTO, NON LASCIAMO MORIRE LA SPERANZA

Agenparl
Image default

MEDIA THEORY IN JAPAN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, mar 16 marzo 2021
Title: Media theory in Japan [electronic resource] / Marc Steinberg and Alexander Zahlten, editors.
Imprint: Durham : Duke University Press, 2017.”;”©2017
Shelfmark: JSTOR ebooks
Subjects: Mass media — Philosophy.
Mass media — Social aspects — Japan — History — 20th century.
Mass media — Political aspects — Japan — History — 20th century.
Popular culture — Japan — History — 20th century.
Mass media — Philosophy. fast (OCoLC)fst
Mass media — Political aspects. fast (OCoLC)fst
Mass media — Social aspects. fast (OCoLC)fst
Popular culture. fast (OCoLC)fst
Japan. fast (OCoLC)fst
1900-1999 fast

Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3256510a

Post collegati

ON VOLUNTARY SERVITUDE

Redazione

THE DEVIL’S WORLD

Redazione

GENDERING MODERN JAPANESE HISTORY

Redazione

THE METABOLIST IMAGINATION

Redazione

MEDIA THEORY IN JAPAN

Redazione

JULIAN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More