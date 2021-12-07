Media Release: Reserve Bank and Industry Partners complete Wholesale CBDC Research Project

(AGENPARL) – mar 07 dicembre 2021 Media Release – 8 December 2021 []

8 December 2021

Today, the Reserve Bank of Australia, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Perpetual and ConsenSys, with input from King & Wood Mallesons, jointly released a report to mark the successful conclusion of Project Atom.

Assistant Governor (Financial System) Michele Bullock said, ‘Project Atom demonstrated the potential for a wholesale CBDC and asset tokenisation to improve efficiency, risk management and innovation in wholesale financial market transactions. The project also demonstrated the benefits of collaboration in advancing our knowledge in this area. The Bank will continue its research on CBDCs as part of its strategic focus area on supporting the evolution of payments.’

