Renewal of Bilateral Local Currency Swap Arrangement between the Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Japan
17 March 2022
The Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Japan have renewed the Bilateral Local Currency Swap agreement for a further three years.
