Renewal of Bilateral Local Currency Swap Arrangement between the Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Japan

17 March 2022

The Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of Japan have renewed the Bilateral Local Currency Swap agreement for a further three years.

