Experimental multi-CBDC platform for international settlements

22 March 2022

The Reserve Bank of Australia along with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub, Bank Negara Malaysia, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and the South African Reserve Bank today announced the completion of prototypes for a common platform enabling international settlements using multiple central bank digital currencies (mCBDCs).

