MEDIA LITERACY CAN IMPROVE CHILD NUTRITION, FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 21 aprile 2020 (Washington State University) A new study shows that building critical media skills as a family can have a positive impact on kids’ nutrition without restricting their access to TV and computers. Researchers found that an education program that had parents and kids learn media literacy skills together not only helped children eat more fruits and vegetables but also improved communication between parents and their kids.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-04/wsu-mlc042120.php