MEDIA AVAILABILITY WITH DEFENCE MINISTER SAJJAN & MINISTER PABLO RODRIGUEZ

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 08 maggio 2020
Media advisory
May 6, 2020 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces
Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan and Minister Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will hold a media availability tomorrow, Thursday, May 7th 2020 to provide an update on the work the Canadian Armed Forces are doing as part of Operation LASER in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHEN: Thursday, May 7th 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
WHERE: West Block, Room 225
Parliament Hill
Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario
NOTE: The Media Availability can also be attended by teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Passcode: #
