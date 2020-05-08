MEDIA AVAILABILITY WITH DEFENCE MINISTER SAJJAN & MINISTER PABLO RODRIGUEZ

May 6, 2020 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan and Minister Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will hold a media availability tomorrow, Thursday, May 7th 2020 to provide an update on the work the Canadian Armed Forces are doing as part of Operation LASER in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHEN: Thursday, May 7th 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: West Block, Room 225

Parliament Hill

Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario

NOTE: The Media Availability can also be attended by teleconference.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153

Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003

Passcode: #

