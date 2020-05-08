venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
Breaking News

MERCOLEDì 6 MAGGIO 2020 – 214ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER KULEBA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER KULEBA

SUPPORTING UN PEACEKEEPING

PREVENTING SEXUAL EXPLOITATION AND ABUSE

THE FEDERAL DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF ETHIOPIA : REQUESTS FOR PURCHASING UNDER THE…

OVER 1 MILLION FOOD BOXES DELIVERED TO THOSE MOST AT RISK FROM…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 6 MAY…

9 MAY EUROPE DAY 2020 IN CANADA

ESFA UPDATE: 6 MAY 2020

Agenparl

MEDIA AVAILABILITY WITH DEFENCE MINISTER SAJJAN & MINISTER PABLO RODRIGUEZ

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), ven 08 maggio 2020

From: National Defence

Media advisory

May 6, 2020 – Ottawa – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

Defence Minister Harjit S. Sajjan and Minister Pablo Rodriguez, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, will hold a media availability tomorrow, Thursday, May 7th 2020 to provide an update on the work the Canadian Armed Forces are doing as part of Operation LASER in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHEN: Thursday, May 7th 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: West Block, Room 225
Parliament Hill
Wellington Street, Ottawa, Ontario

NOTE: The Media Availability can also be attended by teleconference.
Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number: 1-866-206-0153
Local dial-in number: 613-954-9003
Passcode: #

Related links

Op LASER

Contacts

Floriane Bonneville
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of National Defence
<a

Media Relations
Department of National Defence
<a

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2020/05/media-availability-with-defence-minister-sajjan–minister-pablo-rodriguez.html

Post collegati

MEDIA AVAILABILITY WITH DEFENCE MINISTER SAJJAN & MINISTER PABLO RODRIGUEZ

Redazione

NEW GUIDELINES HIGHLIGHT IMPORTANCE OF MANAGING HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

Redazione

UP’S “STOPCOVIDDEATHS” WEBINAR TO DISCUSS COVID-19 TREATMENT LANDSCAPE

Redazione

RANCHERS: PLENTY OF BEEF

Redazione

SLIMMED-DOWN OMNIBUS EDUCATION POLICY BILL CLEARS COMMITTEE

Redazione

VISIT, DISCOVER LYON ARBORETUM VIRTUALLY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More