MEDIA AVAILABILITY: POLICE LAY CHARGES IN HUMAN TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 27 gennaio 2021

A virtual media availability will occur this afternoon to address charges laid in a local human trafficking investigation.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Who: Detective Amy Spence, Calgary Police Service Child Abuse Unit

Instructions:

The virtual press conference will take place over Zoom. Members of the media are asked to log into the press conference at 1:45 p.m., using their first name and the agency they are representing. After the spokesperson has given their remarks, the moderator will call on each media representative in alphabetical order for questions. Please call the CPS media line at 403-428-7979 to RSVP for the press conference.

A high-definition video recording of the spokespeople at the podium will be available after the press conference upon request. Please call the CPS Media Line at 403-428-7979, or email <a to request the video.

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/?pwd=QTZmVTludVZoTzVFWTN4NmFidXNvUT09

Meeting ID: 962 2735 4238

Passcode: 930936

Please do not share this link outside your agency as there is limited capacity.

Release below

Investigators have arrested and charged a Calgary man in relation to the sexual exploitation and trafficking of two underage girls in Calgary.

In June 2020, while investigating additional human trafficking cases, police discovered that a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were allegedly being trafficked and sexually exploited by the same man.

The man allegedly advertised the two girls online and set up multiple encounters between them and other men where the girls participated in sexual acts in exchange for money. It is also believed that the man himself engaged in sexual activity with the 15-year-old girl, who is not able to legally consent as the legal age of consent in Canada is 16.

On Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, police arrested and charged Harrison Brian PENNEY, 29, of Calgary, with one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference, obtaining sexual services for consideration, human trafficking, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Police are asking anyone with information that could aid in this investigation to contact Detective Amy Spence at 403-428-5457.

The victims are being supported by the Calgary and Area Child Advocacy Centre (CCAC) that provides wrap-around support for children, youth, and families who have been impacted by severe and complex abuse. For more information on how to recognize the signs of child abuse and what to do if you suspect a child or youth is being abused, please visit the CCAC website at www.calgarycac.ca.

The Calgary Police Service encourages anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault to report it to police. Victims of sexual assault can report it to police by calling 403-266-1234, or 9-1-1 if they are in immediate danger. There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case #/4307

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/media-availability-police-lay-charges-in-human-trafficking-investigation/