(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mar 01 giugno 2021 Media are invited to participate in a virtual technical briefing and media availability on receipt of the Third Independent Review of the National Defence Act and the associated recommendations for the ongoing and necessary evolution of the Canadian Armed Forces Military Justice system.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/news/2021/05/media-availability-and-technical-briefing—receipt-of-the-third-independent-review-of-the-national-defence-act.html