mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
MEDIA ADVISORY – THREE RIVERS, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Three Rivers, Prince Edward Island, February 2, 2021 –Members of the media are invited to attend an important virtual announcement regarding recreational infrastructure for Prince Edward Island with the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of Defence, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Steven Myers, Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy.

Date:              
February 3, 2021

Time:             
11:00 a.m. (AST)

Event URL:   
Please contact Jill Edwards at <a to register and receive a link to the Zoom virtual event.

Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the Government of Prince Edward Island’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/govpe.

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2021/02/media-advisory–three-rivers-prince-edward-island.html

