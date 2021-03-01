MEDIA ADVISORY REMINDER: CALGARY POLICE AND BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU KICK OFF FRAUD PREVENTION MONTH IN CALGARY

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 01 marzo 2021

Release:

With Calgarians reporting a staggering loss of nearly $4 million to online scams last year, the Calgary Police Service (CPS), along with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Southern Alberta and East Kootenay and other community partners, are coming together for the 17th annual national Fraud Prevention Month campaign. The campaign aims to educate citizens about how to recognize, report and stop fraud.

Throughout the month, each week will highlight on a different type of fraud or scam, with the first week focusing on cybercrime and online scams.

Last year, citizens in Calgary reported losing more than $3.8 million in online scams to CPS, which is up from a reported loss of approximately $2.2 million in 2019.

The most common type of cryptocurrency scams reported to CPS last year were:

Authority scams (CRA/Service Canada/immigration scams) with a reported loss of approximately $1.4 million

Employment scams, with a reported loss of approximately $950,000

Romance scams, with a reported loss of approximately $644,000

“Now, more than ever, people are spending more time online due to COVID-19 restrictions and provincial health orders. Our priority is to work with our partners to help citizens spot the red flags of these scams and encourage people to come forward and report their experiences, especially if their personal information has been compromised or they’ve suffered a monetary loss,” says Const. Jon Pye with the Calgary Police Service Fraud Team.

“Thousands of Canadians are unfortunately defrauded and scammed every year,” says Mary O’Sullivan-Andersen, President and CEO of BBB Serving Southern Alberta and East Kootenay. “Fraud and scams online, by telephone and in person remain a persistent problem – BBB and CPS is raising awareness about this vital issue.”

“Throughout the month of March, and every month, your BBB, CPS and our partners, will provide information to business and consumers so they can better protect themselves against fraudsters and scam artists.”

Common red flags of online scams include:

Misspelled email addresses, websites, links or spelling errors in the messages themselves

Suspicious attachments or links

Urgent requests with threats of legal action if demands are not followed

Payment requested in the form of pre-paid gift cards, wire money transfers or other forms of non-secure payment

Requests of personal or financial information

Fraud Prevention Month in Alberta will highlight the following weekly topics:



Week 1 (March 1 – 7): Cybercrime and online scams. Examples include phishing scams, online marketplace scams, employment scams, advance-fee loan scams, online ticket sale scams, romance scams, online identity theft and Wi-Fi hacking.

Week 2 (March 8 – 14): Identity theft and fraud. Examples include phone and email scams where the goal is to steal someone’s identity or financial information and mail theft.

Week 3 (March 15 – 21): Business frauds and scams. Examples include fake invoices/email scams, mortgage fraud, money laundering in real estate, fake charities, cheque and credit card fraud, door-to-door scams, contractor fraud, internal or employee theft.

Week 4 (March 22 – 28): Mass marketing and phone scams. Examples include spoofed phone numbers, mass mail-outs or subscriptions and fraudulent telemarketers.

