MEDIA ADVISORY – PRESS BRIEFING AHEAD OF THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA-EU LEADERS' VIDEO CONFERENCE MEETING

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, sab 27 giugno 2020

The press briefing ahead of the Republic of Korea-EU leaders’ video conference meeting of 30 June 2020 will take place via video conference on Monday 29 June 2020 at 12.30.

This briefing is “off the record” and for press only.

In order to follow the briefing and to be able to ask questions remotely, EU accredited journalists and journalists who had a EUCO accreditation from June 2019 European Council meeting or later, can register using this link.

Journalists who already registered for high-level press conferences (European Council, EU-China summit) in April, May or June don’t need to register again.

Deadline: Monday, 29 June 2020, 10.30

Further instructions will be sent to all registered participants approximately half an hour after the deadline.

Visit the meeting page

Fonte/Source: http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2020/06/26/media-advisory-press-briefing-ahead-of-the-republic-of-korea-eu-leaders-video-conference/

