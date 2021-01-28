giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
Breaking News

JOINT COMMUNIQUé FOLLOWING THE PARIS MEETING OF FOREIGN MINISTERS OF LITHUANIA, LATVIA,…

BARTOLOMEO I: LA PANDEMIA, “RICHIAMO DISPERATO” DELLA NATURA AL SUO RISPETTO

SPEECH: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 27 JANUARY 2021

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH THAI DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER AND FOREIGN MINISTER DON…

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PHILIPPINE SECRETARY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS LOCSIN

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PHILIPPINE SECRETARY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS LOCSIN

27/01/2021 CURRENT AFFAIRS DEBATE ON THE ARREST AND DETENTION OF ALEXEI NAVALNY…

NELLA “FRATELLI TUTTI” LE RADICI DELLA PROFEZIA

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH AUSTRALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER PAYNE

Agenparl

MEDIA ADVISORY – OTTAWA, ONTARIO

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Ottawa, Ontario, January 27, 2021—Members of the media are invited to join an online announcement regarding the Canada Infrastructure Bank with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Ehren Cory, CEO of the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Date:              
Thursday, January 28, 2021

Time:             
1:00 p.m. EST

Media are asked to register with Infrastructure Canada’s media relations team prior to the event. A Zoom link will be provided to registered media.

Livestream: 
https://www.facebook.com/InfrastructureCanadaENG/live/

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2021/01/media-advisory—ottawa-ontario.html

Post collegati

MEDIA ADVISORY – OTTAWA, ONTARIO

Redazione

CANADIAN COAST GUARD TO HOLD TECHNICAL BRIEFING ON ICEBREAKING OPERATIONS ON THE GREAT LAKES

Redazione

GOVERNMENTS OF CANADA AND SASKATCHEWAN INVEST $7.5 MILLION IN LIVESTOCK AND FORAGE RESEARCH

Redazione

TECHNICAL BRIEFING ON THE REPORT OF THE “AUDIT OF EMPLOYMENT EQUITY REPRESENTATION IN RECRUITMENT” 

Redazione

CANADIANS INVITED TO SHARE THEIR VIEWS ON A NATIONAL STRATEGY FOR HIGH-COST DRUGS FOR RARE DISEASES

Redazione

SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER CHARGED WITH ELECTION INTERFERENCE STEMMING FROM VOTER DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More