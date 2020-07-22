(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 22 luglio 2020
Media advisory
O’Leary, Prince Edward Island, July 22, 2020 –Members of the media are invited to attend an important green infrastructure announcement for Cedar Dunes Provincial Park with Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Prince Edward Island’s Minister of Social Development and Housing and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Alberton-Bloomfield.
Date:
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Time:
4:00 p.m. ADT
Location:
West Point Harbourside Centre
159 Cedar Dunes Park Road
O’Leary, Prince Edward Island C0B 1V0
Media and guests are asked to respect physical distancing guidelines from the Chief Public Health Office. Organized gathering limit of 50 people – everyone will be required to sign in and share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is strongly encouraged especially when not able to maintain physical distance.
