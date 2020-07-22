mercoledì, Luglio 22, 2020
MEDIA ADVISORY – O’LEARY, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 22 luglio 2020

From: Infrastructure Canada

Media advisory

O’Leary, Prince Edward Island, July 22, 2020 –Members of the media are invited to attend an important green infrastructure announcement for Cedar Dunes Provincial Park with Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Ernie Hudson, Prince Edward Island’s Minister of Social Development and Housing and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Alberton-Bloomfield.

Date:              
Thursday, July 23, 2020

Time:             
4:00 p.m. ADT

Location:       
West Point Harbourside Centre                       
159 Cedar Dunes Park Road                       
O’Leary, Prince Edward Island C0B 1V0

Media and guests are asked to respect physical distancing guidelines from the Chief Public Health Office. Organized gathering limit of 50 people – everyone will be required to sign in and share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing masks is strongly encouraged especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Contacts

Chantalle Aubertin
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
<a

Jill Edwards
Senior Communications Officer
Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy
902-213-3059
<a

Media Relations
Infrastructure Canada
613-960-9251
Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
<a us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/07/media-advisory–oleary-prince-edward-island.html

