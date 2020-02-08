8 Febbraio 2020
MEDIA ADVISORY – INFORMAL MEETING EU-WESTERN BALKANS, 16 FEBRUARY 2020

(agenparl) – bruxelles sab 08 febbraio 2020

Indicative media programme

Sunday 16th February

  • 19.00 – Arrivals and welcome by President Charles Michel (Europa building VIP entrance – host broadcaster + photo/TV – pool)
  • 19.20 – Family photo (Europa building Forum – access before 19.00)
  • 19.30 – Meeting
  • 21.30 – Departure (Europa building VIP entrance)

Media accreditation

Media representatives wishing to cover the event must register via the Council website: https://eva-jour.consilium.europa.eu

Media representatives holding a Council 1 year badge (2020) do not need to register.

Deadline: Friday 7th February 2020, 17.00.

Procedure

Before starting the registration process, make sure you have a recent ID-size photograph in JPEG format (.jpg), the number of your passport or identity card, the scan of a letter confirming you are a bona fide journalist assigned to cover the event (Media representatives holding an EU or a Belgian official press card (delivered by the interior ministry) may upload this card instead of the letter. No other press cards are accepted).

You may be asked to send additional documents/information to demonstrate that you fulfil the media accreditation criteria. For more information on our accreditation policy, see our terms and conditions on: https://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/accreditation/

You will receive an acknowledgement of receipt by email and you may access your profile at any time to check the status of your application.

Collection of badges

Badges can be collected at the main accreditation desk Justus Lipsius building (175, rue de la Loi) with a valid ID (or passport for non-EU member States nationals) on Friday 14th February, from 9.00 to 17.00.

The Press Centre will open between 17.00 and 22.30 on 16 February.

Fonte/Source: http://www.consilium.europa.eu/en/press/press-releases/2020/02/07/media-advisory-informal-meeting-eu-western-balkans-16-february-2020/

