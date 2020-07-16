giovedì, Luglio 16, 2020
MEDIA ADVISORY: FAMILY OF HOMICIDE VICTIM SHANE ERIC JAMES SMITH TO SHARE STATEMENTS WITH MEDIA – LIVESTREAM LINK

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 16 luglio 2020

For media working remotely, the availability can be streamed live. Here is the link to the livestream: https://bit.ly/July16live . Questions cannot be asked remotely during the livestream. If you plan to view the livestream and anticipate having questions, please call in with your questions to the CPS media line at 403-428-7979 prior to 11 a.m. and they will be addressed during the availability.

Reminder: Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit will be available along with family members of Shane Eric James SMITH to speak with media today, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. The mother and sister of SMITH will be sharing statements.

This availability will occur at CPS Headquarters, Westwinds Campus Media Centre, 5111 47 Street N.E.

Please minimize the number of representatives from each organization so that we may adhere to the physical distancing guidelines.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/media-advisory-family-of-homicide-victim-shane-eric-james-smith-to-share-statements-with-media—livestream-link/

