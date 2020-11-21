MEDIA ADVISORY: COLLISION BETWEEN TWO CSX FREIGHT TRAINS SUBJECT OF BOARD MEETING SEPT. 15

sabato, Novembre 21, 2020
(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), sab 21 novembre 2020

​WASHINGTON (August 6, 2020) — The National Transportation Safety Board has scheduled a  board meeting for Sept. 15 to consider the agency’s investigation into the August 12, 2019 collision between two CSX freight trains near Carey, Ohio. As a result of the collision, the lead locomotive and four railcars of the westbound train were derailed on their side. The eastbound train derailed 21 railcars. The train crews suffered minor injuries and the accident damage was estimated at $4.9 million.

The board will vote on the findings, probable cause and recommendations as well as any changes to the draft final report.

In keeping with established Federal and local social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, while also ensuring the NTSB’s compliance with the Government in the Sunshine Act, the board meeting for this investigation will be webcast to the public, with the board members and investigative staff meeting virtually. There will be no physical gathering to facilitate the board meeting.

WHO:  NTSB investigative staff and board members

WHAT:  A webcast of a virtual board meeting.

WHEN:  Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, 9:30 a.m. (EDT).

HOW:  The board meeting will be webcast only, there will not be a public gathering of NTSB investigative staff or board members. A link to other webcast will be available shortly before the start of the meeting at http://ntsb.windrosemedia.com/.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY:  The Chairman of the NTSB, Robert Sumwalt, is scheduled to hold a virtual media briefing at 2 p.m. (EDT) to answer questions about the earlier board meeting and the NTSB’s investigation of the crash.

The virtual media briefing with Chairman Sumwalt will be conducted using Microsoft Teams Live Event. Journalists who RSVP to <a will receive an email with the attendee link and information about how the briefing will be conducted. A recording of the briefing will be made available on the NTSB’s YouTube channel as soon as practicable.

Fonte/Source: https://www.ntsb.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/NR20200806b.aspx

