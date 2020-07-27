lunedì, Luglio 27, 2020
MEDIA ADVISORY – CITY OF BRAMPTON, ONTARIO

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 27 luglio 2020

From: Infrastructure Canada

Media advisory

City of Brampton, Ontario, July 27, 2020 – Members of the media are invited to join an infrastructure funding announcement for public transit with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Kamal Khera, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Brampton West; the Honourable Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; Amarjot Sandhu, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton West; and His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton.

Date:
Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Time:
12:00 p.m. [EDT]

Location:
Brampton Transit Sandalwood Facility
130 Sandalwood Parkway West
Brampton, ON

Media are required to RSVP to (<a to confirm participation.

COVID-19 restrictions will apply, including social distancing measures and masks.

Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the City of Brampton’s Facebook page athttps://www.facebook.com/CityBrampton/posts/

Contacts

For media questions, please reach out to the contacts below:                      

David Taylor
Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
343-542-7515
<a

Christine Bujold
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure
416-454-1782
<a

Sofia Sousa-Dias
Communications Branch
Ontario’s Ministry of Infrastructure
437-991-3391
<a

Natalie Stogdill
 Senior Advisor, Public Relations
City of Brampton
905-874-3654
<a

Media Relations
Infrastructure Canada
613-960-9251
Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
<a us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/07/media-advisory–city-of-brampton-ontario.html

