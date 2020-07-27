(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 27 luglio 2020

Media advisory

City of Brampton, Ontario, July 27, 2020 – Members of the media are invited to join an infrastructure funding announcement for public transit with the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Kamal Khera, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development and Member of Parliament for Brampton West; the Honourable Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South on behalf of the Honourable Laurie Scott, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure; Amarjot Sandhu, Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton West; and His Worship Patrick Brown, Mayor of the City of Brampton. Date:

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 Time:

12:00 p.m. [EDT] Location:

Brampton Transit Sandalwood Facility

130 Sandalwood Parkway West

Brampton, ON Media are required to RSVP to (<a to confirm participation. COVID-19 restrictions will apply, including social distancing measures and masks. Members of the public are invited to view the live announcement on the City of Brampton’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/CityBrampton/posts/

