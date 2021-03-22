MEDIA ADVISORY: CALGARY POLICE LAY CHARGES IN HUMAN TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), lun 22 marzo 2021

Last week, investigators arrested and charged a man believed to be responsible for the sexual exploitation, sexual assault and trafficking of two female minors.

During the course of an investigation spanning several months, police learned that a 15-year-old girl had been recruited to work for the accused between March 2020 and February 2021. It was discovered the man set up online advertisements for sexual services with the victim in exchange for money.

It is believed the man would arrange for transportation of the victim to the locations of the encounters he had set up for her with other men. The girl often did not know the details of the pre-arranged meetings, other than the types of sexual acts she was expected to perform. The victim would often be given very little of the money, while the accused kept the majority of the funds himself.

Throughout the investigation, police learned the same man had engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl, as well as set up encounters for her with other men in exchange for money, drugs and alcohol.

The legal age of consent in Canada is 16, and therefore neither of the victims could legally consent.

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, police arrested and charged Ahmed Hassan DUALE, 33, with:

Two counts of sexual assault

Two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under 18 years of age

One count of material benefit of trafficking from a person under 18 years of age

One count of sexual interference with a child under 16 years of age

One count of trafficking of persons under 18 years of age

Three counts of failure to comply with undertaking

DUALE remains in custody and will next appear in court on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Police are asking anyone with information that could aid in this investigation to contact Detective Amy Spence at 403-428-5457.

The Calgary Police Service is part of the multi-disciplinary team at the Calgary and Area Child Advocacy Centre (CCAC) that provides wrap-around support for children, youth, and families who have been impacted by severe and complex abuse. For more information, please visit the CCAC website at www.calgarycac.ca.

The Calgary Police Service encourages anyone who believes they are a victim of sexual assault to report it to police. Victims of sexual assault can report it to police by calling 403-266-1234, or 9-1-1 if they are in immediate danger. There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

Case # /4307

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/media-advisory–calgary-police-lay-charges-in-human-trafficking-investigation/