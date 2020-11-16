(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 16 novembre 2020
Bryant’s Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador, November 16, 2020—Members of the media are invited to an important announcement regarding green infrastructure with Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Pam Parsons, MHA for Harbour Grace – Port de Grave, on behalf of the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and Her Worship Gloria Best, Mayor of Bryant’s Cove.
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m. NST
Location: Bryant’s Cove Town Hall
5357 Main Road
Bryant’s Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador
Contacts:
Chantalle Aubertin
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
613-941-0660
<a
Brian Scott
Director of Communications
Transportation and Infrastructure
Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
709-729-3015
<a
Gloria Best
Town of Bryant’s Cove
709-597-3416
<a
Media Relations
Infrastructure Canada
613-960-9251
Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/11/media-advisory—bryants-cove-newfoundland-and-labrador.html