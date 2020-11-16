lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
Breaking News

SALA STAMPA PALAZZO CHIGI, PRESIDENZA DEL CONSIGLIO DEI MINISTRI CHIARISCE CHE SI…

KONINGIN MáXIMA BIJ ONDERTEKENING MUZIEKAKKOORD NOORD NOORD-HOLLAND

L’ORDINAZIONE EPISCOPALE DI MONSIGNOR FEROCI

INFRASTRUCTURE WORK AT YORK CENTRAL GIVEN THE GO AHEAD

EUROPEAN UNION HEADS OF MISSION AND LIKEMINDED COUNTRIES PAY AN URGENT VISIT…

PRINSES MARGRIET EN PROF. MR. PIETER VAN VOLLENHOVEN NEMEN DEEL AAN VIRTUEEL…

CALABRIA, CHIGI: EUGENIO GAUDIO NUOVO COMMISSARIO ALLA SANITA’, GINO STRADA CON UNA…

USA, LEGALI TRUMP: UNA MONTAGNA DI PROVE DELLE FRODI ELETTORALI DA FAR…

FOREIGN MINISTER LINAS LINKEVIčIUS BIDS FAREWELL TO THE OUTGOING AMBASSADOR OF SAUDI…

PATTO ECONOMICO TRA CINA E 14 PAESI DELL’ASIA-PACIFICO

Agenparl

MEDIA ADVISORY – BRYANT’S COVE, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 16 novembre 2020

Bryant’s Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador, November 16, 2020—Members of the media are invited to an important announcement regarding green infrastructure with Ken McDonald, Member of Parliament for Avalon, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Pam Parsons, MHA for Harbour Grace – Port de Grave, on behalf of the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; and Her Worship Gloria Best, Mayor of Bryant’s Cove.


Date:               Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Time:              1:00 p.m. NST

Location:       Bryant’s Cove Town Hall
                        5357 Main Road
                        Bryant’s Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador 


Contacts:

Chantalle Aubertin
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
613-941-0660
<a

Brian Scott
Director of Communications
Transportation and Infrastructure
Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
709-729-3015
<a

Gloria Best
Town of Bryant’s Cove
709-597-3416
<a

Media Relations
Infrastructure Canada
613-960-9251
Toll free: 1-877-250-7154
<a us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Web: Infrastructure Canada

Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2020/11/media-advisory—bryants-cove-newfoundland-and-labrador.html

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More