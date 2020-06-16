MECHANISTIC MOLECULAR MOTION OF TRANSITION-METAL MEDIATED β-HYDROGEN TRANSFER: QUASICLASSICAL TRAJECTORIES REVEAL DYNAMICALLY BALLISTIC, DYNAMICALLY UNRELAXED, TWO STEP, AND CONCERTED MECHANISMS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 16 giugno 2020
Dalton Trans., 2020, 49,7747-7757
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01687J, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT01687J, Paper
Josh I. Wheeler, Ryan Carlsen, Daniel H. Ess
Quasiclassical direct dynamics reveal new dynamical mechanisms for metal-alkyl to ethylene β-hydrogen transfer.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Quasiclassical direct dynamics reveal new dynamical mechanisms for metal-alkyl to ethylene β-hydrogen transfer.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/KGqqP1kh9Yo/D0DT01687J