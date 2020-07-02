MECHANISTIC INSIGHTS INTO THE SELECTIVE OXIDATION OF 5-(HYDROXYMETHYL)FURFURAL OVER SILVER-BASED CATALYSTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020

Oliver Robert Schade, Abhijeet Gaur, Anna Zimina, Erisa Saraci, Jan-Dierk Grunwaldt

Silver-catalyzed oxidation of 5-(hydroxymethyl)furfural (HMF) to 5-hydroxymethyl-2-furancarboxylic acid (HFCA) was investigated using Ag/ZrO 2 and Ag/TiO 2 catalysts. The reaction proceeded very selectively without formation of the dicarboxylic acid in the presence…

