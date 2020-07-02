giovedì, Luglio 2, 2020
Breaking News

“INSIEME PER L’ITALIA DEL LAVORO”, SABATO 4 LUGLIO CENTRODESTRA IN PIAZZA DEL…

HONG KONG, SALVINI: PRIMA IL VIRUS, ORA LE REPRESSIONI. L’ITALIA PRENDA POSIZIONE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ESAME DELLA PROPOSTA DI RELAZIONE SULLA GESTIONE DEI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL DOTTOR MARCO RASCONI, PRESIDENTE DELL’UNIONE ITALIANA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 257 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 258 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 262 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 248 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 241 DEFINITIVO –…

Agenparl

MECHANISTIC INSIGHTS INTO THE SELECTIVE OXIDATION OF 5-(HYDROXYMETHYL)FURFURAL OVER SILVER-BASED CATALYSTS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 02 luglio 2020

Catal. Sci. Technol., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CY00878H, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Creative Commons Licence&nbsp This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Oliver Robert Schade, Abhijeet Gaur, Anna Zimina, Erisa Saraci, Jan-Dierk Grunwaldt
Silver-catalyzed oxidation of 5-(hydroxymethyl)furfural (HMF) to 5-hydroxymethyl-2-furancarboxylic acid (HFCA) was investigated using Ag/ZrO2 and Ag/TiO2 catalysts. The reaction proceeded very selectively without formation of the dicarboxylic acid in the presence…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/cy/~3/pLsRB5OUpKw/D0CY00878H

Post collegati

APPROVALS GRANTED UNDER SECTION 13 OF THE FUEL QUALITY STANDARDS ACT 2000

Redazione

STUDENTI. BANDI DI CONCORSO A.S. 2019/2020

Redazione

GENERAL INSURANCE POSTPONE THE SECOND MEETING OF ITS ORDINARY GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Redazione

MECHANISTIC INSIGHTS INTO THE SELECTIVE OXIDATION OF 5-(HYDROXYMETHYL)FURFURAL OVER SILVER-BASED CATALYSTS

Redazione

RETTIFICA. CONCORSO DOCENTI D.D.G. 85/2018 – CLASSE A26

Redazione

RENEWABLE ENERGY STATISTICS 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More