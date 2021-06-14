(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021
RSC Adv., 2021, 11,20961-20969
DOI: 10.1039/D1RA02399C, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yunqing He, Wanli Nie, Ying Xue, Qishan Hu
Hydrosilylation or amination products? It depends on water amount and nucleophiles like excess water or produced/added amines.
