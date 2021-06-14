(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 14 giugno 2021

RSC Adv., 2021, 11,20961-20969

DOI: 10.1039/D1RA02399C, Paper

Yunqing He, Wanli Nie, Ying Xue, Qishan Hu

Hydrosilylation or amination products? It depends on water amount and nucleophiles like excess water or produced/added amines.

