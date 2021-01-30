MECHANISM OF NICKEL-CATALYZED DIRECT CARBONYL-HECK COUPLING REACTION: THE CRUCIAL ROLE OF SECOND-SPHERE INTERACTIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 30 gennaio 2021
Dalton Trans., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0DT04121A, Paper
Jian-Hong Bian, Wen-Yan Tong, Chloe Pitsch , Yanbo Wu, Xiaotai Wang
We present a detailed DFT mechanistic study on the first Ni-catalyzed direct carbonyl-Heck coupling of aryl triflates and aldehydes to afford ketones. The precatalyst Ni(COD)2 is activated with the phosphine…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
