(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, mar 02 giugno 2020
Measuring the Global Burden of Disease
Philosophical Dimensions
Edited by Nir Eyal, Samia A. Hurst, Christopher J.L. Murray, S. Andrew Schroeder, and Daniel Wikler
Population-Level Bioethics
Author Information
Nir Eyal is the inaugural Henry Rutgers Professor of Bioethics in Rutgers University’s department of philosophy and the Rutgers school of public health’s department of health behavior, society and policy, as well as the founder and director of the Rutgers Center for Population-Level Bioethics. He is writing, among other things, on egalitarianism, consequentialism, health resource rationing, and ethical issues in the delivery of care in resource-poor settings.
Samia Hurst is a physician bioethicist, ethics consultant, and professor of Bioethics at Geneva University’s medical school in Switzerland, where she chairs the Institute for Ethics, History, and the Humanities, and the Department of Community Health and Medicine. She is a member of the Senate at the Swiss Academy of Medical Sciences and of the Swiss National Advisory Commission on Biomedical Ethics. Her research focuses on fairness in clinical practice and the protection of vulnerable persons.
Christopher Murray is the Chair and Professor of Health Metrics Sciences and Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington. He is a founder of the Global Burden of Disease approach, co-authoring the original study in the 1990s and bringing it to IHME in 2007. From 1998-2003 he served as the Executive Director of the Evidence and Information for Policy Cluster at the WHO.
Andrew Schroeder is an associate professor of philosophy at Claremont McKenna College. His research covers topics in ethics, political philosophy, and the philosophy of science–especially questions that lie at the intersection of those fields.
Daniel Wikler is Mary B. Saltonstall Professor of Ethics and Population Health in the Department of Global Health at the Harvard T.C. Chan School of Public Health. He earlier served as the World Health Organization’s first “staff ethicist”, working alongside Global Burden of Disease staff. His publications over four decades address ethical dimensions of population and global health, including health inequalities, the attribution of responsibility for health, priority-setting in health systems, and explorations of ethical issues arising in a number of fields of health research and practice.
Contributors:
Matthew D. Adler is Richard A. Horvitz Professor of Law and Professor of Economics, Philosophy and Public Policy at Duke University, and Ludwig M. Lachmann Professorial Research Fellow at the London School of Economics.
Miqdad Asaria is an Assistant Professorial Research Fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Owen Cotton-Barratt leads the training of junior researchers at the Future of Humanity Institute at the University of Oxford.
Greg Bognar is Senior Lecturer in Practical Philosophy at Stockholm University and a Senior Researcher at the Stockholm Centre for Healthcare Ethics (CHE).
Richard Cookson is a Professor at the Centre for Health Economics at the University of York, who is interested in equity and health.
Nir Eyal, D.Phil. is the Henry Rutgers Professor of Bioethics at the Rutgers School of Public Health and Philosophy Department, and Director of the Rutgers Center for Population-Level Bioethics.
Marc Fleurbaey is the Robert E. Kuenne Professor in Economics and Humanistic Studies and Professor of Public Affairs and the University Center for Human Values professor at Princeton University.
Ned Hall the Norman E. Vuilleumier Professor of Philosophy at Harvard University.
Nicole Hassoun is a visiting scholar at Cornell University and Professor of Philosophy at Binghamton University.
Daniel M. Hausman is the Herbert A. Simon and Hilldale Professor of Philosophy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Samia A. Hurst is professor of bioethics at the University of Geneva in Switzerland.
Elselijn Kingma is Socrates Professor in Philosophy and Technology at the University of Eindhoven (NL) and Associate Professor in Philosophy at the University of Southampton (UK). She has degrees in Medicine and Psychology (Leiden, NL), and a PhD in Philosophy (Cambridge, UK).
Christopher J.L. Murray is Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and Chair and Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington.
Ole F. Norheim is a physician and Professor of Medical Ethics at the University of Bergen, Director of the Bergen Center for Ethics and Priority Setting (BCEPS), and Adjunct Professor of Global Health in the Department of Global Health and Population at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
Toby Ord is a Senior Research Fellow in philosophy at Oxford University.
Trygve Ottersen (MD, PhD) is director of the Division for Health Services at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and associate professor at the Department of Community Medicine and Global Health at the University of Oslo.
Joshua Salomon is Professor of Medicine and a core faculty member in the Center for Health Policy and the Center for Primary Care and Outcomes Research at Stanford University.
Erik Schokkaert is professor of Welfare Economics in the Department of Economics at KULeuven.
S. Andrew Schroeder is an associate professor of philosophy at Claremont McKenna College.
Alex Voorhoeve is Professor of Philosophy at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Theo Vos is professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington and a key contributor to the Global Burden of Disease Study.
Daniel Wikler is Mary B. Saltonstall Professor of Population Ethics and professor of ethics and population health in the Department of Global Health and Population at the Harvard School of Public Health.
James Woodward is Distinguished Professor in the Department of History and Philosophy of Science at the University of Pittsburgh.
Stéphane Zuber is a senior researcher at CNRS and an associate professor at the Paris School of Economics.
<!– GABWEBENH-42 starts
GABWEBENH-42 ends–>
Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/measuring-the-global-burden-of-disease-9780190082543?cc=us&lang=en