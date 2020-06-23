MEALS OF WHEELS BENEFITS FROM DONATIONS

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), mar 23 giugno 2020

More than $2,600 in donations collected during Council’s two first free green waste disposal periods this year will help deliver meals to hundreds of people in the region.

Cairns Mayor Bob Manning today (23 June) presented $2,645 in donations to Cairns Meals on Wheels.

“We are pleased to be able to make this donation on behalf of residents to this important community service,” Cr Manning said.

“Meals on Wheels is an iconic, not-for-profit organisation that provides a vital service to a great many people in our community.”

Council doubled its free green waste disposal periods this year, with residents able to make a voluntary gold coin donation at the waste transfer station.

Cairns Meals on Wheels treasurer Judith Brown said the donation will be used to purchase new kitchen equipment.

“Cairns Meals on Wheels appreciates the support provided by the Cairns Regional Council and its Councillors,” Ms Brown said.

“The Council have been great supporters of our organisation for many years.”

Cairns Meals on Wheels has been providing a home-delivered meal service for over 50 years to the elderly, people with a disability, and other eligible persons in the region.

“Our meals are cooked daily, they are nutritious, tasty, fresh and affordable,” Ms Brown explained. “We deliver five days a week, from Stratford through to Gordonvale.”

Ms Brown said the organisation was more than just a meal service.

It also provides a valuable service to the wider community through regular home visits and welfare checks to some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

“During the height of the Covid-19 health crisis, Cairns Meals on Wheels continued its operations, uninterrupted five day per week,” Ms Brown added.

“Our staff and volunteers worked tirelessly to continue to deliver fresh daily-cooked meals to our existing and new clients.”

The voluntary donations were collected at the gate of each of Cairns Regional Council’s waste transfer stations during the free green waste drop-off from 7-15 March ($1,127) and 23-31 May ($1,518).

Smithfield waste transfer station topped the donation tally with $1,135 dropped into the tin. Babinda produced the highest rate of donations per person in the March period with $23.70 donated in 30 visits to the transfer station, while Gordonvale topped that rate in the May period with $501.60 donated in 743 visits.

Two more disposal periods are scheduled this year – 22-30 August and 21-29 November.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/council/news-publications/media-releases/releases/green-waste-donation