MCQS FOR FRCOPHTH PART 2

Darren S. J Ting, Opthalmologist Primer Fellow and Locum Consultant Opthalmologist, University of Nottingham and James Cook University Hospital, Nottingham, UK, David Steel, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Sunderland Eye Infirmary, Queen Alexandra Road, Sunderland, United Kingdom

Darren Ting is a Clinical and Research Fellow in Ophthalmology (subspecialising in Cornea and External Eye) at University of Nottingham and Queen Medical Centre, Nottingham, UK, and a Locum Consultant Ophthalmologist at James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, UK.

Dr Ting has been the recipient of numerous ophthalmology-related awards, including restigious FRCOphth Crombie Medal, DRCOphth Cornwall Prize, ARVO Foundation / NIHR Biomedical Research Centre for Ophthalmology Travel Grant, British Oculoplastic Surgery Society (BOPSS) Annual Publication Prize, and RCOphth Ethicon Foundation Fund. He is also the first recipient of the prestigious Fight for Sight / John Lee, Royal College of Ophthalmologists (RCOphth) Primer Fellowship.

Published in nearly 40 peer-reviewed publications, in journals such as BMJ , Ophthalmology, and British Journal of Ophthalmology, Dr Ting currently serves as a reviewer for PLoS One, Eye, and Clinical & Experimental Ophthalmology.

David Steel is a Consultant Ophthalmologist and Vitreo-retinal surgeon at Sunderland Eye Infirmary and Honorary Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Genetic Medicine at Newcastle University. He is also a principal investigator in the Newcastle University retinal stem cell group. Mr Steel leads the medical and surgical retinal service at the Eye Infirmary and the units expanding clinical trials unit with over 25 active trials. With over 160 peer reviewed publications and over 5200 citations, he received the NIHR and RCOphth Researcher of the year award in 2018. He is an associate Editor for the RCOphth Journal Eye, and serves on the editorial board of Graefe’s Archive for Clinical and Experimental Ophthalmology and the Journal of Vitreo-Retinal Diseases. He sits on the boards of the British and Eire Association of Vitreoretinal Surgeons and the British Ophthalmic surveillance unit. Mr Steel is an elected member of the British Eye Study group and the Club Jules Gonin.