(AGENPARL) – Carlisle (Pennsylvania), mar 28 gennaio 2020

Camp Hill, PA – McKonly & Asbury – a regional accounting and business advisory services firm – recently announced promotions for nine of their team members. One joins the firm’s leadership team as Principal, one advances to Senior Manager, one to Manager, three to Supervisor, and three to Senior Accountant.



Marta Horst, CPA – Principal

Marta joined McKonly & Asbury in 2007. With 17 years of tax experience, she is a leader in the firm’s Tax Practice. Marta serves clients in a range of industries including manufacturing, retail, and financial services. She has extensive experience with corporations, trusts, and partnerships including federal and state income tax compliance and planning. She is also involved with domestic and international financial statement tax accounting including calculation and documentation assistance with ASC740. Marta works out of our firm’s Lancaster office and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Messiah College.



Aaron Stagliano, CPA – Senior Manager

Aaron joined McKonly & Asbury in 2019 through the firm’s acquisition of Brewer & Company, LLC. He had been with Brewer & Company, LLC for 8 years. As a member of McKonly & Asbury’s Assurance Practice, Aaron specializes in audits of nonprofit organizations, local governments, construction, and small businesses. Aaron works out of the firm’s Bloomsburg office and holds a B.S. in Business Administration Degree in Accounting from Bloomsburg University.



Lindsey Waltemyer, CPA – Manager

Lindsey joined McKonly & Asbury in 2014. As a member of the firm’s Tax Practice, she serves as leader of the firm’s State and Local Tax Group, assisting companies with sales tax issues and state tax compliance as well as negotiates with state taxing authorities. Lindsey has helped clients navigate sales tax in numerous states and across various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and construction. She also performs tax compliance work for various types of corporations, partnerships, and individuals, specializing in multi-state tax compliance work. Lindsey works out of the firm’s Lancaster office and holds a B.S. in Business Administration with dual concentrations in Accounting and Management from Millersville University.



Colleen Bantz – Supervisor

Colleen joined McKonly & Asbury in 2018. As a member of the firm’s Tax Practice, she primarily serves clients in the real estate industry, as well as assists small business owners and individuals. Colleen works out of the firm’s Lancaster office and holds a B.S. in Accounting and Finance from Grove City College.



Kady Faller – Supervisor

Kady joined McKonly & Asbury in 2016. As a member of the firm’s Assurance Practice, she primarily serves clients in healthcare, nonprofit, and employee benefit plan industries. Kady is also active on the firm’s Audit and Accounting Committee which informs our team of new accounting and auditing standards and assists in their interpretation and application. Kady works out of the firm’s Camp Hill office and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Susquehanna University.



Robert Grey, CPA – Supervisor

Bob joined McKonly & Asbury in 2019 through the firm’s acquisition of Brewer & Company, LLC. He had been with Brewer & Company, LLC for 14 years. As a member of McKonly & Asbury’s Assurance Practice, Bob provides a wide range of services to clients by performing audits, reviews, and compilations to non-profit organizations and local government entities. He is also a member of our firm’s Tax Practice and oversees the individual tax return preparation process in the Bloomsburg office. Bob works out of the firm’s Bloomsburg office and holds a B.S. in Business Administration Degree in Accounting from Bloomsburg University.



Dan Dorgan – Senior Accountant

Dan joined McKonly & Asbury in 2018. As a member of the firm’s Assurance Practice, he primarily works with clients in our manufacturing and construction industries. Dan works out of the firm’s Lancaster office and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Susquehanna University.



Alyssa Irish, CPA – Senior Accountant

Alyssa joined McKonly & Asbury in 2017. As a member of the firm’s Tax Practice, she provides a wide range of services to clients by performing tax returns on partnerships, corporations, individual tax returns, trusts, and 990’s. Alyssa works out of the firm’s Lancaster office and holds a B.S. in Accounting from Elizabethtown College.



Chad Roeder, CPA – Senior Accountant

Chad joined McKonly & Asbury in 2019 through the firm’s acquisition of Brewer & Company, LLC. He had been with Brewer & Company, LLC for 1 year. As a member of McKonly & Asbury’s Assurance and Tax Practices, Chad performs audits and tax returns for clients in the nonprofit and local government industries. Chad works out of the firm’s Bloomsburg office and holds a B.S.B.A. in Accounting and Management from Bloomsburg University.



About McKonly & Asbury



McKonly & Asbury (www.macpas.com) is a leading regional accounting and business advisory services firm that offers quality professional services to Central Pennsylvania’s public and private organizations, small to large multi-state facilities. The firm provides advisory and business consulting, audit and assurance, client accounting and entrepreneurial support, internal audit, professional placement, and tax services to many of the region’s largest and most well-known companies and organizations. The firm’s industry-specific solutions meet the intricate needs of clients, providing services to the following industries: Affordable Housing, Construction, Employee Benefit Plans, Family Businesses, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing and Distribution, and Nonprofit.



The firm has offices in Camp Hill, Lancaster, and Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. For fifteen years, McKonly & Asbury has been named a Best Place to Work in PA. McKonly & Asbury has added to these accolades by being named a Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the nation for seven years and a Best Firm for Women for two years. McKonly & Asbury is an independent member of PrimeGlobal, one of the top five largest associations of independent public accounting firms in the world.

