MCKENZIE K. GERZANICS NAMED STUDENT TRUSTEE

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed McKenzie K. Gerzanics to serve as a student trustee on The University of Akron Board of Trustees. The appointment was effective July 31, 2020, and Gerzanics’ term will conclude July 1, 2022. She fills the vacancy created upon the expiration of the term of student trustee Andrew Adolph.

A Cuyahoga Falls resident, she earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology, Criminology and Law Enforcement at UA and is currently enrolled in the School of Law.

Prior to enrolling at UA, Gerzanics enlisted in the United States Navy where she served as a hospital corpsman and aviation medicine technician, working as part of a three-person medical team to provide care for 235 sailors. After her term of enlistment, she returned to civilian life and served as a medical secretary at Akron Children’s Hospital before enlisting in the Army National Guard where she remains active. She currently serves as a veteran liaison in UA’s Military Service Center, helping University staff process and verify educational benefits for student veterans.

In addition, being named to both the Deans and President’s Lists for academic excellence, she served as secretary/public affairs officer for UA’s Student Veterans of America chapter. Gerzanics also received several military service awards during her enlistment including the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal, Army Service Medal, and Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon. She will commission as a Second Lieutenant in October 2020.

“I look forward to working with McKenzie,” said Joseph M. Gingo, chair of the Board. “She will bring a unique perspective to the position, shaped by her experiences on campus and in the military. I am confident that she will make a meaningful impact to the Board and to the future of the University.”

“I am excited to bring my educational and military experiences to the Board of Trustees,” said Gerzanics. “I am honored to have the opportunity to be a part of Board during this unprecedented time in the University’s history.”

Gerzanics is one of two nonvoting student members of the UA Board of Trustees.

