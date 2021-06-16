(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), mer 16 giugno 2021

Hull York Medical School is the joint medical school of the Universities of Hull and York. We have a reputation as one of the UKs most exciting and contemporary schools. Our innovative curriculum and focus on problem based learning and early and sustained clinical exposure ensures that students on our MB BS programme develop the problem solving, analytical and communication skills and resilience needed to deliver a high standard of care to people with complex needs and from a variety of backgrounds.

We are currently looking to appoint Specialty and Block Leads for the following areas:

Endocrine and Metabolic Medicine

Surgery

Acute Care

Women’s Health

The post-holder will be the lead for the relevant specialty in the MB BS programme as a whole, ensuring that our students graduate with adequate knowledge, skills and experience in that area.

Applicants will be expected to liaise with other block and theme leads across the Programme to ensure that a spiral curriculum is maintained. Applicants will also be expected to support other activities within the School, including assessment and admissions processes.

It is essential that the post-holder is registered with the GMC with a licence to practise. They must be a practising clinician with experience of teaching undergraduate medical students. Furthermore, it is essential that applicants have sufficient completed post-graduate training to be a credible specialty lead (eg Clinical Lecturer, Staff Grade, GP, Consultant or similar).

To discuss this role informally, please contact Dr Dane Vishnubala via email: <a

For information about Hull York Medical School, please visit www.hyms.ac.uk.

Closing Date: 29 Jun 2021

Category: Clinical Academics

Fonte/Source: https://jobs.hull.ac.uk/rss/click.aspx?ref=HY0333