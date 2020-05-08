MAY 2020 RESPONSE TO DEVELOPERS

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 08 maggio 2020

The recent public comments made by Brian Duperreault, his consultant Tom Lawrence, and his co-Developer Craig Christensen are designed to secure the agreement of the Bermuda Government to enter into a deal that is in the Developers’ best interests, not Bermuda’s.

In this article, I will set out the facts and circumstances surrounding why the Government has decided not to accept the proposal put forward by the Developers. I intend to address the following: