(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), mar 12 maggio 2020

Auditor General Michael Pickup issued his 2020 Report on Follow-up of 2015, 2016, and 2017 Performance Audit Recommendations today, May 12.

A detailed news release, statement to the media, the report and video can be found on the Office of the Auditor General’s website at, https://oag-ns.ca/publications/2020 .

-30-

Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20200512001